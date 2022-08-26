UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Says Zaporizhzhia NPP's Inspection Requires Joint Work Of Russia, Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 08:33 PM

IAEA Chief Says Zaporizhzhia NPP's Inspection Requires Joint Work of Russia, Ukraine

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi urged Moscow and Kiev to work together to ensure his safe trip to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is teetering on the verge of shut-down due to continued shelling by the Ukrainian troops

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi urged Moscow and Kiev to work together to ensure his safe trip to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is teetering on the verge of shut-down due to continued shelling by the Ukrainian troops.

"It is a long trip, and Ukraine is huge; it must be crossed in conditions of security, which are not ideal," Grossi told French newspaper El Monde on Thursday, adding that his agency "has no heavy armor, so we must rely on the support of the UN vehicles."

The director general added that this is "the operation," in which the Russian and Ukrainian sides "must work together."

"Therefore, we are in need of security guarantees. Moreover, my goal is that the agency's experts can stay there permanently after this mission, and I am working on agreements in this direction," Grossi said.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France and the IAEA had received security guarantees from Russia and Ukraine to conduct the mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Grossi and Macron met on Thursday in Paris to discuss the latest developments around the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the long-awaited expert mission to the facility. The IAEA chief told the France 24 broadcaster that the agreement on the mission is "very close" and experts should depart in the near future.

Last Friday, Macron held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, both leaders noted the importance of sending an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, with Putin confirming Russia's readiness to provide the inspectors with necessary assistance. The Elysee Palace said that Putin "indicated his agreement" to the mission deployment. For a long time Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations could not reach an agreement on how the IAEA experts would get to the area either through Kiev-controlled territory or through Crimea.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, has been targeted by multiple rocket strikes from Ukraine since going under Russian control in March, prompting fears of a possible nuclear disaster.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear France Vehicles Paris Vladimir Putin Kiev March From Agreement

Recent Stories

Emergency Control Room set up to monitor flood sit ..

Emergency Control Room set up to monitor flood situation

1 minute ago
 Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccine ..

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccine patent infringement

1 minute ago
 Federal Urdu University teachers, students donate ..

Federal Urdu University teachers, students donate for flood affectees

1 minute ago
 Chinese CG Zhao Shiren meets IGP

Chinese CG Zhao Shiren meets IGP

1 minute ago
 FBI, BigTech Under Fire After Zuckerberg Says Was ..

FBI, BigTech Under Fire After Zuckerberg Says Was Ordered to Hush Biden Laptop S ..

5 minutes ago
 Stocks wobble before Fed chair speech

Stocks wobble before Fed chair speech

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.