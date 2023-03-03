IAEA Chief Starts 2-Day Visit to Iran on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will be visiting Iran from March 3-4 to meet with Iranian officials and discuss issues related to the Iranian nuclear program.

Earlier this month, international atomic monitors in Iran reportedly found uranium enriched to 84% of purity, which is the highest level detected by inspectors in the country so far and almost enough for the production of nuclear weapons.

In late January, Grossi said that Iran had failed to provide the IAEA with explanations on a number of issues potentially violating agreements under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has insisted that Iran's nuclear program continues to remain exclusively peaceful.