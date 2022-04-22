UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief To Lead Assistance Mission To Chernobyl NPP Next Week

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

IAEA Chief to Lead Assistance Mission to Chernobyl NPP Next Week

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will lead an expert mission to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant next week, the agency said in a statement.

"The IAEA's presence at Chornobyl will be of paramount importance for our activities to support Ukraine as it seeks to restore regulatory control of the plant and ensure its safe and secure operation.

It will be followed by more IAEA missions to this and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the coming weeks," Director General Grossi said.

The purpose of the mission is to intensify efforts to prevent the threat of a nuclear accident during the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

It is noted that the IAEA nuclear safety, security and safeguards staff will be in Chernobyl from April 26 to deliver vital equipment and conduct radiological and other assessments at the site.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Russia Nuclear Chernobyl Lead SITE April From

Recent Stories

Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no fore ..

Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no foreign conspiracy against PTI gov ..

15 minutes ago
 Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

33 minutes ago
 GDP Growth in Advanced European Economies to Decli ..

GDP Growth in Advanced European Economies to Decline to 3% - IMF

13 minutes ago
 Inflation Projected at 5.5% in Advanced European E ..

Inflation Projected at 5.5% in Advanced European Economies, 9.1% in Emerging Mar ..

13 minutes ago
 Most Concerning Risk for Europe is Sudden Stop of ..

Most Concerning Risk for Europe is Sudden Stop of Energy Flows From Russia - IMF

15 minutes ago
 Sanjrani appeals to nation to support 'Earth Day' ..

Sanjrani appeals to nation to support 'Earth Day' by showing love for planet

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.