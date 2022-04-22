IAEA Chief to Lead Assistance Mission to Chernobyl NPP Next Week

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will lead an expert mission to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant next week, the agency said in a statement.

"The IAEA's presence at Chornobyl will be of paramount importance for our activities to support Ukraine as it seeks to restore regulatory control of the plant and ensure its safe and secure operation.

It will be followed by more IAEA missions to this and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the coming weeks," Director General Grossi said.

The purpose of the mission is to intensify efforts to prevent the threat of a nuclear accident during the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

It is noted that the IAEA nuclear safety, security and safeguards staff will be in Chernobyl from April 26 to deliver vital equipment and conduct radiological and other assessments at the site.