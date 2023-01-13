IAEA Chief to Travel to Ukraine Next Week, Visit NPPs to Deploy Experts - IAEA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will travel to Ukraine next week, where he will visit nuclear power plants to deploy experts, the IAEA said.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will be in Ukraine next week to establish a continuous presence of nuclear safety and security experts at all the country's nuclear power facilities, significantly stepping up the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to help prevent a nuclear accident during the current military conflict," the agency said in a statement.

A new team of three IAEA experts arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP this week to replace the previous team that had been there for several weeks, it said.

"It is the fifth IAEA team at the site since the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) was established on 1 September last year," the agency noted.