IAEA Chief Urges Support for ZODIAC Initiative to Prepare for Future Pandemics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi on Monday urged member states to support the Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action (ZODIAC), a special project recently devised to prepare the world for the next pandemic, adding that the coronavirus will not be the last one.

"COVID-19 will certainly not be the last pandemic which threatens the world. I have therefore proposed a new IAEA Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action project, known as ZODIAC, to establish a global network of national diagnostic laboratories for the monitoring, surveillance, early detection and control of zoonotic diseases, using nuclear or nuclear-derived techniques," Grossi said in a statement to the 64th regular session of the IAEA General Conference.

According to the official, the agency's member states will have access to equipment, technology packages, expertise, guidance and training. In addition, they will receive up-to-date information that will help them act quickly. Under the project, the IAEA will also cooperate with the World Health Organization and the food and Agriculture Organizations of the United Nations.

"I encourage all Member States to fully support this important initiative," the IAEA chief said, adding that combating the coronavirus will remain the agency's top priority until the pandemic is completely defeated.

The project was launched back in June in a bid to strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics like COVID-19.