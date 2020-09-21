UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IAEA Chief Urges Support For ZODIAC Initiative To Prepare For Future Pandemics

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:40 PM

IAEA Chief Urges Support for ZODIAC Initiative to Prepare for Future Pandemics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi on Monday urged member states to support the Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action (ZODIAC), a special project recently devised to prepare the world for the next pandemic, adding that the coronavirus will not be the last one.

"COVID-19 will certainly not be the last pandemic which threatens the world. I have therefore proposed a new IAEA Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action project, known as ZODIAC, to establish a global network of national diagnostic laboratories for the monitoring, surveillance, early detection and control of zoonotic diseases, using nuclear or nuclear-derived techniques," Grossi said in a statement to the 64th regular session of the IAEA General Conference.

According to the official, the agency's member states will have access to equipment, technology packages, expertise, guidance and training. In addition, they will receive up-to-date information that will help them act quickly. Under the project, the IAEA will also cooperate with the World Health Organization and the food and Agriculture Organizations of the United Nations.

"I encourage all Member States to fully support this important initiative," the IAEA chief said, adding that combating the coronavirus will remain the agency's top priority until the pandemic is completely defeated.

The project was launched back in June in a bid to strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics like COVID-19.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Nuclear Agriculture June All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to PPP Chairman ..

10 minutes ago

Zayed University joins elite Times Higher Educatio ..

22 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 72,388 COVID-19 t ..

37 minutes ago

Respect for each other's belief essential for achi ..

16 minutes ago

Fennel cultivation be initiated

16 minutes ago

Pakistan endeavoring to maintain peace in South As ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.