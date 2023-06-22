Open Menu

IAEA Commends Russia's Efforts To Maintain ZNPP Security - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

IAEA Commends Russia's Efforts to Maintain ZNPP Security - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has commended Russia's efforts to ensure security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Contacts have just been made with the IAEA there on site. (We received) a very high assessment by the IAEA. They saw everything, everything they wanted to see," Peskov told reporters.

