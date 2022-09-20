IAEA Commends Slovakia for High Level of Nuclear Safety Before Start of Third NPP Unit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday that Slovakia strengthened its regulatory oversight for nuclear and radiation safety as the country prepares to commission the third unit at the Mochovce nuclear power plant.

"An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission said Slovakia is committed to maintaining and strengthening its regulatory framework for nuclear and radiation safety, as the country prepares to start up a third reactor unit at the Mochovce nuclear power plant," the IAEA said in a statement.

The Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) team, comprising 14 senior regulatory experts from different countries, as well as four IAEA staff members, concluded a twelve-day mission to Slovakia on September 16.

The mission was conducted at the request of the Slovak government and hosted by the national watchdog for nuclear safety and security of nuclear facilities.

The IRRS team identified areas of good performance and made several recommendations where it could be further enhanced in line with IAEA safety standards. The team noted that Slovakia has strengthened its regulatory oversight and made significant progress since previous IRRS missions in 2012 and 2015.

Slovakia currently operates four nuclear reactors, including in the western village of Mochovce, which generate 52.3% of the country's electricity. The third unit of the Mochovce NPP will become fully operational by the end of the year.