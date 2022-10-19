The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that it completed a nine-day mission to Singapore to review the country's regulatory framework for radiation safety inspecting facilities where nuclear waste is utilized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that it completed a nine-day mission to Singapore to review the country's regulatory framework for radiation safety inspecting facilities where nuclear waste is utilized.

"The team ... reviewed the regulatory oversight of facilities and activities using radiation sources, including waste management and decommissioning, emergency preparedness and response, and occupational, medical and public exposure control," the IAEA said.

Experts from the IAEA Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) took part in the mission, the first one ever organized by the IRRS in Singapore. It was carried out at the request of the Singaporean government and hosted by the country's National Environment Agency (NEA), which is responsible for radiation safety.

The IRRS team accompanied NEA officials during the inspection of industrial and medical facilities, and research centers where radioactive materials are utilized since Singapore has no nuclear power plants, according to the IAEA.

The IRRS also elaborated recommendations and suggestions for the NEA and the Singaporean government on how to improve its legal framework regarding nuclear and radiation safety following its mission, with the final report expected to be published in three months.

IRRS missions are conducted to provide recommendations to IAEA members on ways to enhance the effectiveness of national legislation on nuclear security.