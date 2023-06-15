The UN atomic watchdog IAEA has completed the regular rotation of its experts at the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, a Russian nuclear official said on Thursday

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The UN atomic watchdog IAEA has completed the regular rotation of its experts at the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, a Russian nuclear official said on Thursday.

"The rotation has taken place. The (IAEA) presence has been bolstered.

Russia fulfilled IAEA's requests to increase the mission to four representatives," Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director of Russian state utility Rosenergoatom, told reporters.

The International Atomic Energy Agency established a permanent presence of its experts at Europe's largest nuclear power plant in September 2022 to guarantee its nuclear safety during the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.