UrduPoint.com

IAEA Completes Mission's Rotation At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 09:32 PM

IAEA Completes Mission's Rotation at Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant

The UN atomic watchdog IAEA has completed the regular rotation of its experts at the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, a Russian nuclear official said on Thursday

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The UN atomic watchdog IAEA has completed the regular rotation of its experts at the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, a Russian nuclear official said on Thursday.

"The rotation has taken place. The (IAEA) presence has been bolstered.

Russia fulfilled IAEA's requests to increase the mission to four representatives," Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director of Russian state utility Rosenergoatom, told reporters.

The International Atomic Energy Agency established a permanent presence of its experts at Europe's largest nuclear power plant in September 2022 to guarantee its nuclear safety during the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear Zaporizhzhya September

Recent Stories

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal E ..

Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project

11 minutes ago
 Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

11 minutes ago
 Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to d ..

Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to death

11 minutes ago
 Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

11 minutes ago
 Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Unti ..

Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Until December 31 - Minister of Ag ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.