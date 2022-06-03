IAEA Concludes Mission to Chernobyl NPP After Completing All Objectives - Grossi

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) finished its mission to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) on Friday after completing all set objectives, despite facing logistical challenges, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) finished its mission to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) on Friday after completing all set objectives, despite facing logistical challenges, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"This week's combined IAEA safety, security and safeguards mission succeeded in achieving all its objectives, despite the significant logistical challenges in travelling and working in Ukraine. It was the third such mission to Ukraine since the conflict began and it will be followed by others in the coming weeks and months," Grossi said in a statement.

According to the IAEA chief, during their three-day stay, the organization's seven experts provided support to Ukrainian colleagues on radiation protection, waste management safety and nuclear security.

On February 25, the Russian airborne forces took control over the defunct Chernobyl NPP, raising concerns of nuclear safety. On April 2, Grossi said that Russia had confirmed the withdrawal of its forces from the Chernobyl NPP.