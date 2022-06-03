UrduPoint.com

IAEA Concludes Mission To Chernobyl NPP After Completing All Objectives - Grossi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 11:10 PM

IAEA Concludes Mission to Chernobyl NPP After Completing All Objectives - Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) finished its mission to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) on Friday after completing all set objectives, despite facing logistical challenges, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) finished its mission to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) on Friday after completing all set objectives, despite facing logistical challenges, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"This week's combined IAEA safety, security and safeguards mission succeeded in achieving all its objectives, despite the significant logistical challenges in travelling and working in Ukraine. It was the third such mission to Ukraine since the conflict began and it will be followed by others in the coming weeks and months," Grossi said in a statement.

According to the IAEA chief, during their three-day stay, the organization's seven experts provided support to Ukrainian colleagues on radiation protection, waste management safety and nuclear security.

On February 25, the Russian airborne forces took control over the defunct Chernobyl NPP, raising concerns of nuclear safety. On April 2, Grossi said that Russia had confirmed the withdrawal of its forces from the Chernobyl NPP.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Chernobyl February April All From

Recent Stories

Russian Stocks Drop by 1.37% Amid Reports About Ne ..

Russian Stocks Drop by 1.37% Amid Reports About New Sanctions

1 minute ago
 Rally of Italy standings

Rally of Italy standings

1 minute ago
 UEFA apologises to fans over Champions League fina ..

UEFA apologises to fans over Champions League final chaos

1 minute ago
 Govt gives Rs 2,000 monthly subsidy to those earni ..

Govt gives Rs 2,000 monthly subsidy to those earning less than Rs 40,000: Marriy ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Says Energy Crisis Provoked by Short-Sighted ..

Putin Says Energy Crisis Provoked by Short-Sighted Policy of European Countries

1 minute ago
 World Will Soon See 'Significant Challenge' Withou ..

World Will Soon See 'Significant Challenge' Without Eastern European Fertilizers ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.