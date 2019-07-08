UrduPoint.com
IAEA Confirms Iran Enriching Uranium Above 3.67% - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:24 PM

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirms that Iran is enriching uranium above 3.67 percent, the level set by the Iran nuclear deal, IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl said on Monday in a statement, emailed to Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirms that Iran is enriching uranium above 3.67 percent, the level set by the Iran nuclear deal, IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl said on Monday in a statement, emailed to Sputnik.

"Director General Yukiya Amano has informed the IAEA board of Governors that Agency inspectors on 8 July verified that Iran is enriching uranium above 3.67%," the statement said.

Earlier on Monday, Iran said it started to enrich uranium beyond the limit outlined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The move came as a response to JCPOA signatories' failure to protect Iran's economic interests amid reimposed US sanctions on the Islamic republic.

