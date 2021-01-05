IAEA Confirms Iran Started Enriching Uranium to 20%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed in a statement to Sputnik on Monday that Iran had started the process of enriching uranium to 20 percent at the Fordow nuclear facility.

Earlier in the day, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that Iran had started enriching uranium to 20 percent at the site.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has informed IAEA Member States that Iran today began feeding uranium already enriched up to 4.1 percent U-235 into six centrifuge cascades at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant for further enrichment up to 20 percent," the press release read.

According to the press release, IAEA experts were present at Fordow to detach the agency's seal from a cylinder with the feed material.

"The cylinder was then connected to the feeding line to start the production of uranium enriched up to 20 percent.

The six cascades had been reconfigured as three sets of two interconnected cascades, comprising a total of 1044 IR-1 centrifuges," the IAEA said.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The law also prescribes the use of new generation centrifuges within the next three months, including 1,000 IR-2M centrifuges and at least 174 IR-6 centrifuges with the outlook to increase their number to 1,000 by the year-end.

The spokesman for the EU External Action Service Peter Stano previously said that the EU took note of Iran's statements and was waiting for the information from the IAEA in order to take further steps on the Iranian nuclear deal.