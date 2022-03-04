IAEA Confirms No Security, Safety Systems Compromised at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirms that the security or safety systems at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were not compromised after a projectile hit the facility, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirms that the security or safety systems at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were not compromised after a projectile hit the facility, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

"We were able to confirm that no security or safety systems have been compromised, neither the reactors themselves have been hit by this projectile," Grossi said during a UN Security Council meeting.