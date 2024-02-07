IAEA Delegation Arrives At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 07:02 PM
A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headed by Director-General Rafael Grossi arrived at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on Wednesday, Russian news agency TASS said
MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headed by Director-General Rafael Grossi arrived at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on Wednesday, Russian news agency TASS said.
The delegation's 12 vehicles accompanied by military police passed the Russian checkpoint near the city of Vasylivka.
Grossi met Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenksyy and other officials in Kyiv on Tuesday.
According to the agency, the visit to the plant is meant "to discuss and assess important issues and recent developments related to the still fragile nuclear safety and security situation at the site, including the reduced number of staff working at this major facility.”
The Zaporizhzhia NPP, the biggest in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world, has been under Russian control since early 2022.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..
Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again
Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections
Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary
Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program
More Stories From World
-
Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry
-
William fills royal void amid King Charles cancer treatment
-
US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll not 'legitimate'
-
Rui Pinto of Football Leaks gives hard disks to European investigators
-
Spain: Child protection key to legal fight against gender violence
-
China's NEV retail sales surge 102 pct in January
-
2023 the warmest year in China since 1951: report
-
Sweden shuts Nord Stream probe over lack of jurisdiction
-
Mobile internet access restored in Senegal capital: AFP
-
Messi starts on bench in Tokyo after Hong Kong controversy
-
Landslide at Philippine gold-mining village kills seven
-
Knives out for Klinsmann after South Korea's 'shameful' Asian Cup exit