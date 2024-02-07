Open Menu

IAEA Delegation Arrives At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 07:02 PM

IAEA delegation arrives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headed by Director-General Rafael Grossi arrived at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on Wednesday, Russian news agency TASS said

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headed by Director-General Rafael Grossi arrived at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on Wednesday, Russian news agency TASS said.

The delegation's 12 vehicles accompanied by military police passed the Russian checkpoint near the city of Vasylivka.

Grossi met Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenksyy and other officials in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the visit to the plant is meant "to discuss and assess important issues and recent developments related to the still fragile nuclear safety and security situation at the site, including the reduced number of staff working at this major facility.”

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, the biggest in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world, has been under Russian control since early 2022.

Related Topics

World Police Russia Europe Nuclear Visit Vehicles SITE

Recent Stories

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized for general election in ..

All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari

4 minutes ago
 Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain c ..

Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox

4 minutes ago
 IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electr ..

IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegia ..

Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys

4 minutes ago
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once a ..

Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again

23 minutes ago
 Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcomin ..

Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections

4 minutes ago
 Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversa ..

Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary

11 minutes ago
 Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave EC ..

Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry

11 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..

11 minutes ago
 Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar T ..

Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World