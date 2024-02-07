IAEA delegation arrives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headed by Director-General Rafael Grossi arrived at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on Wednesday, Russian news agency TASS said

The delegation's 12 vehicles accompanied by military police passed the Russian checkpoint near the city of Vasylivka.

Grossi met Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenksyy and other officials in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the visit to the plant is meant "to discuss and assess important issues and recent developments related to the still fragile nuclear safety and security situation at the site, including the reduced number of staff working at this major facility.”

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, the biggest in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world, has been under Russian control since early 2022.