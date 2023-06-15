IAEA Delegation Headed by Grossi Arrives at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Plant

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation headed by Director General Rafael Grossi has just arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), the plant said on Thursday.

