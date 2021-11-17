UrduPoint.com

IAEA Denies Its Cameras Had Role In Iran Nuclear Site Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:55 PM

The UN nuclear watchdog on Wednesday "categorically" denied its cameras played a part in a June attack on an Iranian nuclear facility, after Tehran said it was investigating the possibility

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The UN nuclear watchdog on Wednesday "categorically" denied its cameras played a part in a June attack on an Iranian nuclear facility, after Tehran said it was investigating the possibility.

In a report seen by AFP, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said its "Director General categorically rejects the idea that Agency cameras played a role in assisting any third party to launch an attack on the TESA Karaj complex."Iran has told the IAEA that "its 'security and judicial authorities' were 'investigating whether the terrorists have used the Agency cameras to launch an attack on the complex'," the report said, referring to a building near the city of Karaj about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the capital Tehran.

