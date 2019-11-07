UrduPoint.com
IAEA Digs Up Iran's Decades Old Nuclear Activities With Tehran's Consent - Russian Envoy

IAEA Digs Up Iran's Decades Old Nuclear Activities With Tehran's Consent - Russian Envoy

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Secretariat shared information about its efforts to clarify the nuclear activities of Iran from two-three decades ago, unrelated to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and obtained Tehran's pledge to continue cooperating on the matter, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the IAEA board of Governors (BG) held an extraordinary meeting to discuss the safety guarantees of Iran related to its nuclear program.

"IAEA BG held an unusual meeting where Secretariat shared information on its efforts to clarify certain aspects of nuclear activities in Iran about 20-30 years ago. Contrary to speculations this issue has nothing to do with JCPOA and doesn't constitute any proliferation concern," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

At the same time, the Russian envoy stressed that normally such issues with nothing urgent or extraordinary behind them are addressed by the IAEA without engaging the Board. According to the diplomat, it was just to discuss "uncertainty regarding some events which took place decades ago."

"Nevertheless today's special meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors ended up on a positive note.

Both the Secretariat of the Agency and Iran confirmed their readiness to continue to cooperate constructively in order to settle outstanding issues discussed at the meeting," Ulyanov added in a tweet that followed shortly after.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran and the nuclear six the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Russia, France and Germany in 2015. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran. In May of this year, Tehran responded in kind by warning that it would steadily abandon its own JCPOA obligations every 60 days unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran. Beginning on July 7, Tehran followed through on its warnings.

On November 7, Iran began enriching uranium at its Fordow nuclear facility using centrifuges with the ultimate goal of bringing it to 4.5 percent as part of its fourth consecutive stage of dropping JCPOA obligations.

