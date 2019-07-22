IAEA Director General Amano Passes Away Aged 72 - IAEA Secretariat
Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:14 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Yukiya Amano, has passed away at the age of 72, the IAEA Secretariat said in a statement on Monday.
"The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano," the statement read.