IAEA Director General Confirms Iran Exceeded Limit for Enriched Uranium Stockpiles

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano has confirmed that Iran exceeded the limit for enriched uranium stockpiles of 300 kilograms (661 Pounds ), IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl said Monday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed earlier in the day the media reports that the country had exceeded the 660 pound enriched uranium stockpile limit, set out by the Iranian nuclear deal.