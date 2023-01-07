UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 02:30 AM

IAEA Director General Continues Consultations on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - IAEA

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi continues to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with Russia and Ukraine, the IAEA informs.

At the end of December, a backup power line to the ZNPP was disconnected due to damage caused by shelling.

"The Director General is continuing consultations with Ukraine and Russia aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible," the IAEA said in a Friday statement.

Work to restore the backup power line at the ZNPP, which started on December 30, has still not been completed, the release said.

"The situation demonstrates once again the need for all military action with the potential to have an impact on the nuclear safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear power plants (NPPs) to stop immediately," Director General Grossi said, as cited by the IAEA.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said in December that the Russian state nuclear corporation had taken a number of measures to improve the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Likhachev said that Russian and Ukrainian specialists were working together to ensure the safety of the site.

