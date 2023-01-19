IAEA Director General Grossi Says Hopes to Visit Iran to Reset Relationship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said he hoped he would visit Iran to reset the relationship based on trust.

"I hope to be able to visit Iran and to reset what needs to be a relationship based on trust which is faltering at this point in time," Grossi told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

In December 2022, Politico reported that Grossi could visit Tehran in January 2023 to discuss Iran's nuclear program and cooperation with the agency.