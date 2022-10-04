IAEA Director General Grossi to Visit Kiev, Then Moscow This Week

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Kiev and then Moscow this week as part of continued consultations on establishing a nuclear safety and security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the agency said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Kiev and then Moscow this week as part of continued consultations on establishing a nuclear safety and security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the agency said on Tuesday.

"Director General Grossi will travel to Kyiv and then to Moscow later this week to continue his consultations aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible," the statement says.