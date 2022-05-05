IAEA Director General Holds Meeting With Rosatom Head in Istanbul

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that he held a meeting with Alexey Likhachev, the head of Russia's Rosatom, in Istanbul and talked about the situation at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant.

