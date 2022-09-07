UrduPoint.com

IAEA Director General Presented With Evidence Of Kiev Shelling ZNPP - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 03:30 PM

IAEA Director General Presented With Evidence of Kiev Shelling ZNPP - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency was presented with evidence that Kiev was behind the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We see that the Kiev regime and Western countries behind it are trying to turn the Zaporizhzhia NPP into the hostage of their own ambitions. We will continue to explain the real situation in every detail. The group of (IAEA Director General Rafael) Grossi was presented with concrete evidence of who is shelling (ZNPP) and what is happening," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat added that the actions of Kiev and those who support it are reckless, but Russia will make every effort to prevent nuclear accidents on ZNPP.

