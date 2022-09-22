IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi Says Plans to Visit Kiev Soon, Perhaps Moscow Later On

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that he is planning to visit Kiev soon and then perhaps will also visit Moscow amid the emergency situation regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"I hope to be heading to Kiev or to Ukraine, soon, and perhaps later on to Russia, at some point," Grossi said during a press briefing. "Given the urgency of the situation and the gravity of what's going on in the field, we have to move fast so I'm trying to make it happen as soon as I can."