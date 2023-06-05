IAEA Director General Says Cooperation With Iran Could Have Achieved More

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Cooperation between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran is expanding, but it could have achieved more significant progress, Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

"You will find information regarding how we are implementing the NPT Safeguards Agreement in Iran, as well as implementation of the Joint Statement of 4 March, in my latest report on the NPT Safeguards Agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is also before you. In that report you will see that the process of implementation of the Joint Statement has started and some progress has been made, but not as much as I had hoped," Grossi said in a statement to the board of Governors.

He specified that surveillance cameras were installed at Iranian nuclear facilities, as well as an enrichment monitoring device at the Fordow fuel facility, to monitor the uranium enrichment level.

"But this is a fraction of what we envisaged and what needs to happen now is a sustained and uninterrupted process that leads to all the commitments contained in the Joint Statement being fulfilled without further delay," Grossi said.

In late May, media reported, citing an IAEA confidential report, that the agency had settled issues with Iran regarding enriched uranium particles found at two nuclear facilities. In particular, the IAEA closed the case over particles enriched to 83.7% detected at the Fordow underground facility. The issue was causing tension between the supervision body and Iran, as the creation of a nuclear bomb requires uranium enriched up to 90%. Besides, following technical talks between the two sides, the agency also closed the case regarding alleged undeclared nuclear materials stored at the Marivan facility near the city of Abadeh.