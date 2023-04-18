IAEA Director General to Start Kazakhstan Visit for Top-Level Talks on Tuesday

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi will start his visit to Kazakhstan on Tuesday, during which he is expected to hold talks with the country's leadership and inspect nuclear facilities

Grossi will hold negotiations with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev and Health Minister Azhar Giniyat.

Additionally, the chief of the UN's nuclear watchdog will visit the IAEA's low enriched uranium bank in Ust'-Kamenogorsk in eastern Kazakhstan.