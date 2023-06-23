Open Menu

IAEA Director General To Visit Russia On Friday For Talks With Rosatom Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will arrive in the Russian city of Kaliningrad on Friday to meet with the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev.

The sides are expected to discuss the security situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant exacerbated by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant as a result of a blast earlier in June.

Grossi and Likhachev are also expected to discuss a wide range of issues of cooperation between the Russian state corporation and the UN nuclear agency.

