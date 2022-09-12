UrduPoint.com

IAEA Director General Welcomes AUKUS Cooperation With Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Monday welcomed the engagement of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States with the organization through the AUKUS partnership and expressed hope for further cooperation on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Monday welcomed the engagement of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States with the organization through the AUKUS partnership and expressed hope for further cooperation on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

"I welcome the AUKUS parties' engagement with the Agency to date and expect this to continue in order that they deliver on their stated commitment to ensuring that the highest non-proliferation and safeguards standards are met. In this work, the Agency will have its verification and non-proliferation mandate as its guiding principle," Grossi said in a statement to the agency's board of governors.

In early August, Grossi said the IAEA had not received sufficient information on the AUKUS partnership from the three countries.

In September 2021, Australia, the UK and the US said they would need 18 months to assess technical and legitimate opportunities of the AUKUS project.

Australia, the US and the UK announced a new trilateral defense partnership called AUKUS in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the AUKUS defense pact was the creation of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy, so the Australian government decided to abandon the $66 billion agreement with France's Naval Group company for the construction of diesel-electric submarines. Paris condemned the move as a betrayal of mutual trust between the states.

