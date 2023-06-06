UrduPoint.com

IAEA Director Says Water Level In Zaporizhzhia NPP Cooling System Seriously Decreased

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

IAEA Director Says Water Level in Zaporizhzhia NPP Cooling System Seriously Decreased

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAIE) director general said on Tuesday that the water level in the tank for cooling Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant systems had seriously decreased following the destruction of Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River in Kherson Region.

"Today, the Nova Kakhovka dam was severely damaged leading to significant reduction in the level of reservoir used to supply cooling water to the ZNPP," Rafael Grossi said, his speech was broadcast in his Twitter account.

Grossi said that there was enough water in this reservoir for several days. As of now the water level is 16.5 meters (54 feet), when it drops to 12.7 meters, it will be impossible to pump water from this reservoir.

The IAIE stated that all water consumers not directly involved in cooling Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) systems have been turned off at the plant in order to save water.

The agency said that there is a reserve pool of water for cooling in the immediate vicinity of the plant, and its volume is expected to be sufficient for several months, as the plant's reactors have already been shut down for some time.

Grossi confirmed on Tuesday that he plans to visit Zaporizhzhia NPP next week.

"My trip to ZNPP next week was planned, now is essential. I will go," Grossi said.

The IAEA head called on the parties to the conflict to prevent damage to the reserve pool of water, because the consequences would be severe.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam on the Dnipro River was destroyed, causing flooding along front lines. Moscow said that the incident was caused by Ukrainian shelling, while Kiev blamed the incident on Russia. Civilians are currently being evacuated from flooded coastal zones.

