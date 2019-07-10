UrduPoint.com
IAEA Discussions Demonstrate US Isolation On Iran Nuclear Deal - Senior Russian Diplomat

Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:35 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The special session of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) demonstrated on Wednesday that the United States was isolated on the Iran nuclear deal issue, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

The session was held at the initiative of the United States.

"The session of IAEA board of Governors initiated by US is over. The discussion confirmed that the nuclear deal enjoys universal support. US is practically isolated on this issue," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter page.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the 2015 international nuclear agreement on Iran and imposed several consecutive rounds of economic sanctions on Iran.

A year later, Iran announced its own decision to partially suspend obligations under the deal and giving the other signatories France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran.

On Monday, after the deadline had expired, Iran said it had started to enrich uranium beyond the limit, outlined in the nuclear deal. On the same day, the Iranian statement was confirmed by the IAEA.

More Stories From World

