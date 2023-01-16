IAEA Expanding Presence in Ukraine to Help Prevent Nuclear Accident During Conflict - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expanding its presence in Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

"@IAEAorg is expanding its presence in #Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the ongoing conflict. I'm proud to lead this mission to (Ukraine), where we're deploying in all of the country's NPPs to provide assistance in nuclear safety & security," Grossi tweeted.