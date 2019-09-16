UrduPoint.com
IAEA Expects To Elect New Chief By End Of October - Russian Permanent Representative

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:54 AM

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expects to elect new director general by the end of October, Russia's permanent representative to the International organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulianov, told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expects to elect new director general by the end of October, Russia's permanent representative to the International organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulianov, told Sputnik.

The UN nuclear watchdog's previous director general, Yukiya Amano, passed away in July. Four countries have submitted candidates to lead the agency.

"There are no other candidates and there will not be any more for now, unless none of the existing ones can win. if they cannot, then in late October or early November, there may be the second round, when they will be receiving nominations again, hold hearings again, vote again.

But for now, everyone expects to have the director general elected by the end of October," Ulianov said.

Romania nominated Cornel Feruta who currently serves as an acting director general. Burkina Faso nominated Lassina Zerbo, the executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization. Slovakia nominated Marta Ziakova,� the chairperson of the country's Nuclear Regulatory Authority. Argentina nominated Rafael Grossi, its permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.

