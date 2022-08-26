IAEA Expert Team to Inspect Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Next Week - Reports

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert team is to set inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources involved in the negotiations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert team is to set inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources involved in the negotiations.

"Frantic preparations" were being made for the mission, which was "almost certain" to take place early next week, the report cited the sources as saying.

Russia has become less opposed to the proposal that the IAEA team travel across Ukraine to reach the ZNPP and spend at least a night there, the report said. The other proposal was for the team to reach the ZNPP via Crimea.

Russia has cautioned that Ukraine was shelling the ZNPP, which is under the control of the Russian forces, and pointed to the danger of causing a nuclear disaster.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has been negotiating with Ukraine and Russian officials as well as with French President Emmanuel Macron about the best way to conduct the mission. However, an IAEA spokesperson would only confirm "active" negotiations for an "imminent" mission.

The IAEA team would assess the ZNPP's safety and may bring spare parts, devices to monitor radiation and other supplies amid fears that attacks on the facility may result in a nuclear catarstophe, according to the report.