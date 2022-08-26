UrduPoint.com

IAEA Expert Team To Inspect Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Next Week - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 09:42 PM

IAEA Expert Team to Inspect Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Next Week - Reports

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert team is to set inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources involved in the negotiations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert team is to set inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources involved in the negotiations.

"Frantic preparations" were being made for the mission, which was "almost certain" to take place early next week, the report cited the sources as saying.

Russia has become less opposed to the proposal that the IAEA team travel across Ukraine to reach the ZNPP and spend at least a night there, the report said. The other proposal was for the team to reach the ZNPP via Crimea.

Russia has cautioned that Ukraine was shelling the ZNPP, which is under the control of the Russian forces, and pointed to the danger of causing a nuclear disaster.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has been negotiating with Ukraine and Russian officials as well as with French President Emmanuel Macron about the best way to conduct the mission. However, an IAEA spokesperson would only confirm "active" negotiations for an "imminent" mission.

The IAEA team would assess the ZNPP's safety and may bring spare parts, devices to monitor radiation and other supplies amid fears that attacks on the facility may result in a nuclear catarstophe, according to the report.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear May Best

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Security Service Uses Musk's Starlink to ..

Ukraine's Security Service Uses Musk's Starlink to Track Russian Troops - Inform ..

1 minute ago
 German Intelligence Claims Russia Spied on Ukraini ..

German Intelligence Claims Russia Spied on Ukrainians Training for Frontline Com ..

1 minute ago
 Russians, Belarusians caught in the crossfire in U ..

Russians, Belarusians caught in the crossfire in Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 13 killed, 948 injured in 866 accidents in Punjab

13 killed, 948 injured in 866 accidents in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 'Not coping': Crisis at overcrowded Dutch asylum c ..

'Not coping': Crisis at overcrowded Dutch asylum centre

5 minutes ago
 Governor directs universities to start flood relie ..

Governor directs universities to start flood relief campaign

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.