IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) examined the damage done to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) by intense shelling and found that there were no immediate nuclear safety threats, Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

"An expert team of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today assessed the extent of damage caused by intense shelling over the weekend at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said. They were able to confirm that - despite the severity of the shelling - key equipment remained intact and there were no immediate nuclear safety or security concerns," Grossi said.

According to the IAEA head, a total of four nuclear safety, security and safeguards experts carried out the an extensive visit to the ZNPP.