IAEA Experts Complete Second Inspection Of Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant

Published January 20, 2023 | 07:49 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday its experts completed a second inspection of Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant as part of an assessment of the Japanese operator's plan for wastewater discharge.

"The IAEA Task Force established to assess the safety of Japan's plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station (NPS) today completed their second regulatory review in Japan," the statement said.

The IAEA's mission will publish a report with findings in about three months, the agency said.

If Japan's plan is determined abiding by all regulatory and safety rules, the discharge of treated water will begin in 2023, according to the statement.

In 2011, the Fukushima nuclear power plant was severely damaged as a result of a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and resultant tsunami in what is considered the worst global nuclear disaster after Chernobyl in 1986.

In 2021, Japan announced its plan to dispose of Fukushima's treated water and invited the IAEA to verify its safety.

