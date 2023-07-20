IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Equipment Not Observed

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have conducted addition inspections at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the agency said on Thursday, adding that explosives or heavy military equipment were not found

"International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have carried out additional inspections and walkdowns at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) over the past week - so far without observing any heavy military equipment, explosives or mines - but they are still awaiting access to the rooftops of the reactor buildings, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said today," the agency said in a statement.