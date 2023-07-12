IAEA Experts Continue Inspecting ZNPP Facilities, Do Not See Mines or Explosives - Agency

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have continues to inspect facilities of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in search for mines and explosives but did not observe them, the agency said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have continues to inspect facilities of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in search for mines and explosives but did not observe them, the agency said on Wednesday.

"International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have in recent days continued to inspect ...� (ZNPP) - without seeing any mines or explosives - but are still waiting to gain the necessary access to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 following recent reports that explosives may have been placed there, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, adding that the nuclear safety and security situation remains very precarious," the IAEA said in a statement.