Open Menu

IAEA Experts Continue Inspecting ZNPP Facilities, Do Not See Mines Or Explosives - Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 10:02 PM

IAEA Experts Continue Inspecting ZNPP Facilities, Do Not See Mines or Explosives - Agency

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have continues to inspect facilities of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in search for mines and explosives but did not observe them, the agency said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have continues to inspect facilities of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in search for mines and explosives but did not observe them, the agency said on Wednesday.

"International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have in recent days continued to inspect ...� (ZNPP) - without seeing any mines or explosives - but are still waiting to gain the necessary access to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 following recent reports that explosives may have been placed there, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, adding that the nuclear safety and security situation remains very precarious," the IAEA said in a statement.

Related Topics

Nuclear May

Recent Stories

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi grieves over deaths in Bhati Gate a ..

20 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor ..

Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

20 minutes ago
 Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chi ..

Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chief

20 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terror attack in Zhob Cant ..

18 minutes ago
 NA body lauds performance of national archives for ..

NA body lauds performance of national archives for presenting record

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Jhang, Kasur to check flood ..

18 minutes ago
President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community to ensure resolution of J&K di ..

18 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against violation of support pr ..

Crackdown launched against violation of support price of cotton

18 minutes ago
 Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational q ..

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational qualification programme

34 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses standard of nursing institut ..

Senate body discusses standard of nursing institutions

33 minutes ago
 PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of inst ..

PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of institutions' auctioning: Marriyum ..

33 minutes ago
 Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispu ..

Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispute Resolution: AJK President

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World