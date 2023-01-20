IAEA Experts Continue to Report Explosions Around ZNPP - Grossi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts continue to report explosions around the e Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday

"This major nuclear power plant continues to face daily dangers. Our team there continues to hear explosions close to the site, including two on Thursday," Grossi said in a statement, published on the IAEA website.