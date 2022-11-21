IAEA Experts Examined Damage to ZNPP on Monday, Reported Their Findings - Rosenergoatom

Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) examined the damage done to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) caused by Ukraine's shelling and reported their findings to the agency, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, Renat Karchaa, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) examined the damage done to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) caused by Ukraine's shelling and reported their findings to the agency, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, Renat Karchaa, said on Monday.

"At 14:00 (local time, 11:00 GMT), the IAEA mission transmitted its report, its conclusion to the headquarters," Karchaa told the Russian Channel One broadcaster.

The official added that the experts were accompanied by highly qualified Russian ballistics specialist, who found convincing evidence that the shelling took place from the Ukrainian side.

On Sunday, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik that Ukrainian troops subjected the ZNPP to massive artillery shelling, damaging strategic facilities.