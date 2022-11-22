IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

The experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found widespread damage done to the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the agency said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found widespread damage done to the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the agency said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, four IAEA nuclear safety, security and safeguards experts carried out the an extensive visit to the ZNPP, following the heavy shelling that took place over the weekend.

"The IAEA experts still observed widespread damage across the site," the statement said.

The agency added that, among other things, condensate storage tanks were damaged, as a result of which there was a non-radioactive leak.

"The team's observations included damage to condensate storage tanks that caused non-radioactive leaking, several impacts on the main road along the plant's reactors as well as on a site railway that is out of service, a pressurised air pipeline hit by shrapnel, two impacts on the roof of a special auxiliary building, minor visible damage to a sprinkler charging pipeline, as well as two impacts in a guardhouse area," the statement said.

The personnel at the ZNPP have already begun repair works, the IAEA added.