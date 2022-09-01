UrduPoint.com

IAEA Experts Led By Grossi Leave Liberated Territory Of Zaporizhzhia Region

Published September 01, 2022

IAEA Experts Led by Grossi Leave Liberated Territory of Zaporizhzhia Region

IAEA experts, led by the agency's director general Rafael Grossi, left the liberated territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, a Sputnik correspondent reported

ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) IAEA experts, led by the agency's director general Rafael Grossi, left the liberated territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The IAEA mission headed by Grossi arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP on Thursday, the members of the delegation walked around the territory and inspected the sections of the plant that had been damaged by the shelling of the Ukrainian troops.

As Energodar administration head Alexander Volga said in the evening, 8-12 members of the IAEA mission remained at the nuclear power plant, the rest of the experts, led by Grossi, had to leave Energodar before 20:00. Grossi stated that the IAEA delegation had collected a lot of information, and he had seen the key things that he wanted to see. In general, the IAEA mission was expected to stay in the region until September 3.

