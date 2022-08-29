IAEA Experts Left Vienna, Will Arrive at ZNPP in Next Few Days - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already left Vienna and are expected to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in the next few days, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"We are waiting for the efficient and qualified, professional work of the inspection, which ... has already left Vienna and is expected to arrive at the facility soon, within the next few days," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.