Published August 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

IAEA Experts May Visit Zaporizhzhia NPP in Early September - Russian Envoy in Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in early September, unless other issues arise, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, said on Friday.

"Forecasts do not always come true, but according to my feelings, we can talk about the first days of September, if other factors related to the goals and objectives of the IAEA visit do not arise again," Ulyanov told reporters.

It is premature to talk about the route of the IAEA mission to the NPP, the diplomat said, adding that the issue is under discussion now.

Commenting on the creation of a demilitarization zone around the NPP, Ulyanov said that the international watchdog will not support the idea, it goes beyond the agency's mandate.

