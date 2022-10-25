UrduPoint.com

IAEA Experts Preparing To Visit Two Nuclear Facilities In Ukraine - Grossi

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) IAEA experts are preparing to visit two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the coming days following reports of suspicious activity at them, the organization's director general Rafael Grossi said.

"Grossi confirmed that both locations are under IAEA safeguards and have been visited regularly by IAEA inspectors.

He added that the IAEA received a written request from Ukraine today to send teams of inspectors to carry out verification activities at the two locations," the agency said. "The IAEA is preparing to visit the locations in the coming days. The purpose of the safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and material."

Grossi also said that inspectors visited one of the sites a month ago and found no undeclared activity or nuclear material.

