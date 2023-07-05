Open Menu

IAEA Experts Request Additional Access To ZNPP Facilities To Confirm Absence Of Mines

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 08:08 PM

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have requested additional access to the facilities of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) to confirm absence of mines and explosives, the agency said on Wednesday

"The IAEA experts have requested additional access that is necessary to confirm the absence of mines or explosives at the site, Director General Grossi said. In particular, access to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 is essential, as well as access to parts of the turbine halls and some parts of the cooling system at the plant, he added," the IAEA said in a statement.

The agency also mentioned that its experts so far did not observe any "visible indications of mines or explosives."

