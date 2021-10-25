UrduPoint.com

IAEA Experts Start Working At Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant - Ministry Of Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:40 PM

IAEA Experts Start Working at Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant - Ministry of Energy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) operational safety mission began work at the Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP), the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Belarus said on Monday.

"The IAEA Operational Safety Mission (Pre-OSART) has started work at the BelNPP site," the ministry said in a press release.

The work of the mission will be organized in 11 areas: leadership and safety management, operations, maintenance, technical support, training and qualifications, radiation protection, chemistry, exchange of operating experience, accident management, emergency planning and response, and commissioning.

"We see this invitation as an indicator of the commitment of your regulatory bodies and the Belarusian NPP to achieving the highest levels of safety in all types of nuclear energy," the head of the expert group, Yuri Martynenko, said before the start of the work of the mission.

Earlier in the month, the ministry of energy reported that a mission of the IAEA will visit the Belarusian nuclear power plant from October 25-29, within the purview of the technical cooperation project on increasing the safety of the Belarusian NPP.

The Belarusian NPP is the largest Russian-Belarusian economic project, which includes the construction of two reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MW, built in the city of Astravets in the Grodno region.

The mission, which includes experts from Armenia, Belgium, France, Russia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, will assess progress in implementing the recommendations and proposals developed in 2019 on the operational safety of the first power unit of the Belarusian NPP.

On June 10, the Ministry of Energy of Belarus announced that the acceptance commission had signed an act of acceptance into operation of the start-up complex of the first unit of the Belarusian NPP, while the commissioning of the second power unit is scheduled for 2022, and the loading of nuclear fuel therein is expected at the end of this year.

Related Topics

Accident Exchange Ukraine Russia Nuclear France Visit Armenia Progress United Kingdom Belgium Belarus SITE June October 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

14 minutes ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

1 hour ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

2 hours ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

2 hours ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.