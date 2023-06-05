IAEA Experts to Report on Observance of Security Principles at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Grossi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Monday announced that the organization's experts would inform him on the observance of security principles of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and that possible violations would be made public.

"From immediately, the IAEA experts onsite, namely the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (IZAMZ), will report to me, in my capacity as Director General, on the observance of these principles, and I will report publicly on any violations of them," Grossi said in a statement to the board of governors.

The IAEA chief also said that the organization welcomed Russia's readiness to facilitate the presence of IAEA's observers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, adding that, as of now, four energy agency's employees were sent to the plant.

Last week, Grossi presented the IAEA's principles to help ensure nuclear safety and security at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the United Nations Security Council. The principles include cessation of attacks targeting the NPP, a ban on using the power plant as a storage or a base for heavy weapons, ensuring the plant's off-site power and protection of all essential systems and components from possible attacks or sabotage.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went from Ukrainian to under Russian control in March 2022, soon after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.