IAEA Experts Will Visit South Ukraine NPP Next Week - Grossi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will pay a visit to the South Ukraine nuclear power plant next week, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

"The IAEA announced earlier this month that it would soon send such missions to Chornobyl as well as to the Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyy sites, at Ukraine's request.

The mission to South Ukraine will take place next week," the statement read.

Grossi added that agency experts completed a week-long nuclear safety and security expert mission to Chernobyl, the results of which are supposed to "help pave the way for upgrades and improvements of the plant's nuclear security systems."