UrduPoint.com

IAEA Experts Will Visit South Ukraine NPP Next Week - Grossi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 07:57 PM

IAEA Experts Will Visit South Ukraine NPP Next Week - Grossi

The experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will pay a visit to the South Ukraine nuclear power plant next week, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will pay a visit to the South Ukraine nuclear power plant next week, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

"The IAEA announced earlier this month that it would soon send such missions to Chornobyl as well as to the Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyy sites, at Ukraine's request.

The mission to South Ukraine will take place next week," the statement read.

Grossi added that agency experts completed a week-long nuclear safety and security expert mission to Chernobyl, the results of which are supposed to "help pave the way for upgrades and improvements of the plant's nuclear security systems."

Related Topics

Ukraine Nuclear Visit Khmelnytskyy Rivne Chernobyl

Recent Stories

'Protection of wildlife habitats covering 2100 acr ..

'Protection of wildlife habitats covering 2100 acre in Balochistan being ensured ..

45 seconds ago
 Kundi urged NDRMF, TIKA to expedite efforts in fl ..

Kundi urged NDRMF, TIKA to expedite efforts in flood hit areas

46 seconds ago
 Benin opposition gets green light for legislative ..

Benin opposition gets green light for legislative election

50 seconds ago
 Six injured in road accident

Six injured in road accident

52 seconds ago
 Stoltenberg Says Ukraine Experiences 'Horrific Sta ..

Stoltenberg Says Ukraine Experiences 'Horrific Start' of Winter Due to Russia's ..

3 minutes ago
 Provision of best health facilities priority of go ..

Provision of best health facilities priority of govt: secretary health

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.