IAEA Failed To Provide Examples Of Russia's 'Violent Actions' At ZNPP - Russian Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 07:00 PM

IAEA Failed to Provide Examples of Russia's 'Violent Actions' at ZNPP - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The IAEA board of Governors could not give examples of violent actions by Russia at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the IAEA, told Sputnik.

"The Polish-Canadian resolution is extremely sloppy, unprofessional, contains a lot of ambiguities and inaccuracies. Strictly speaking, for example, they mentioned the IAEA mission in Zaporizhzhia, but one could understand that they meant the city of Zaporizhzhia. If so, then they are not even aware that the Zaporizhzhia station is located more than a hundred kilometers from the city of Zaporizhzhia," Ulyanov said.

According to him, the resolution is extremely careless, in such documents clarity is needed, "but there is nothing of that."

"Three places contain an appeal or regret about the allegedly ongoing violent actions of the Russian Federation against nuclear facilities. In the course of the meeting, five times, if not more, I asked everyone who said this to give examples of violent actions allegedly committed by the Russian side. In response, I actually heard silence," the diplomat said.

The call for the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is unrealistic and false, there is nothing to demilitarize there, he added.

